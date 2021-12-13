Quality of "Baku Steel Company" products already recognized all over the world (PHOTO)

In Azerbaijan, only Baku Steel Company received European and American quality certificates in steel production.

The success of Baku Steel Company LLC – the largest metallurgical company in the South Caucasus, which pays special attention to the quality of its products, continues spreading overseas. The quality of manufactured products here has already been recognized in developed countries. BSC products have been officially approved as meeting all the requirements and conditions of European and American standards, including German ones, and the company has already obtained certificates of international standards such as ISO, EN, DIN, and ASTM.

A few days ago, Baku Steel Company received certificates of EN 10080:2005, EN 10025-1:2004, and DIN 17100:1980 standards confirming the quality of fittings and square and round billets, and a few months ago – ASTM A615/A615M-20, ASTM A706/ A706M-16, as well as international pipe quality certificates EN 10210-1:2006 and GOST 31446-2017 (https://www.bakusteel.com/en/who-we-are/certificates/ ).

Note that BSC is the only Azerbaijani company awarded with these certificates.

Last year, the company received the ISO 9001:2015 certificate, which is considered a prestigious quality management system document.

Baku Steel Company has 4 quality control laboratories – chemical and spectral analysis, mechanical testing, and metallography ones, equipped with the latest equipment.

Currently, work is underway to bring the pipe quality in line with the American Petroleum Institute (API) standards. Obtaining this certificate will allow exporting pipes produced by Baku Steel Company not only within the region but also to most countries of the world.

The launch of a new continuous casting machine (CCM) production line next month will allow the company to increase production and produce higher quality, corrosion-resistant steel grades suitable for use in the defense industry, including aviation, as well as billets for the oil sector pipes. Herewith, the supply of products to foreign markets will be expanded. Companies from Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and some European countries have already expressed a preliminary interest in purchasing products manufactured here.

Recall that along with great domestic demand, BSC products are exported to Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Spain, Italy and other countries.

Note that currently, BSC has 2 melt shops with a 60-ton and a 30-ton electric arc furnace, 3 rebar rolling mill, a seamless pipe rolling mill, a spiral-welded pipe mill, a shaped casting mini-plant and an oxygen plant.

Baku Steel Company manufactures high-quality rebar, wire rods, square and round billets, square and round rods, seamless and spiral-welded pipes, as well as various shaped castings. It can also produce channel, angle and I-beam.