Records of "black box" of crashed helicopter of State Border Service transferred to Azerbaijan - Prosecutor General's Office (UPDATE)

Records of the "black box" of the crashed helicopter of the State Border Service were transferred to Azerbaijan, First Deputy Prosecutor General, State Counselor of Justice of the III class Elchin Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark during a briefing on the preliminary results of the investigation in a criminal case opened on the fact of the crash of the border service’s military helicopter during its training flights on November 30.

According to him, the investigation into this criminal case is being conducted by a group consisting of highly professional staff of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Military Prosecutor's Office and the State Border Service. The group is headed by Sanan Pashayev, deputy head of the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office.

"During the investigation, numerous witnesses were questioned, intensive investigative actions were carried out, various examinations were appointed, an investigation was carried out," Mammadov said.

He also noted that the helicopter was involved in the exercises in accordance with the current regulatory documents and a pre-approved plan.

"In this process, no violations of regulatory requirements were revealed. The helicopter's black box was opened by the specialists of the manufacturer, with the participation of employees of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan and the Prosecutor's Office of the Czech Republic. All information, from preparation for the flight and ending with the crash, as well as audio recordings related to the flight control, were transferred to Azerbaijan," added Mammadov.