Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime until March 2022 (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 12:47
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22
Trend:
Special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 (GMT +4) March 1, 2022, Trend reports referring to the decision of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
Previously, the special quarantine regime in the country was extended until January 1 of the next year.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan - one of key beneficiaries of high gas prices, increased demand in European region -Gazprombank
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to approve memorandum of understanding on information exchange between Azerbaijan and Croatia