Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime until March 2022 (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

Special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 (GMT +4) March 1, 2022, Trend reports referring to the decision of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Previously, the special quarantine regime in the country was extended until January 1 of the next year.