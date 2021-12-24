Azerbaijani education minister talks about implementation of innovative projects in Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The construction of schools in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation is our main task, Azerbaijani Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said at the scientific-practical conference entitled "Karabakh: New Panorama of South Caucasus Opening to the World", Trend reports on Dec. 24.

Amrullayev said that the introduction of modern and innovative projects in the Karabakh region requires big scientific research.

“It will be possible to change the Azerbaijani education sector, which we have long dreamed of, as a result of the construction of the school, which was launched in Shusha city, the new schools that are being designed in Jabrayil and Aghdam districts,” the minister said.

Amrullayev said that digital skills and such projects as STEAM are expected to be widely introduced at these schools.

The minister stressed that the construction process in the Karabakh region will boost the labor market.

“Interest in vocational education will grow in this territory,” Amrullayev said. “This will create new opportunities.”

“I think that the restoration of the Karabakh region will be Azerbaijan’s big success in the next 10-20 years both in the education sector and economics,” the minister said.