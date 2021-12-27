Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The 39th meeting of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) was held online on Dec. 27, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Altay Hasanov, vice-president of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, members of the executive committee Mariana Vasileva, Rafig Behbudov and Rauf Aliyev, as well as head coaches of national teams in various gymnastic disciplines took part in the meeting dedicated to the results of the year.

The reports for 2021 of the head coaches, as well as the reports of representatives of sports organizations, working closely with the AGF, were heard and adopted.

A report on the activity of the gymnastic sections operating in the districts was also presented.

Then a number of important issues on the agenda and those related to the activity of the AGF were discussed. The AGF’s rules, namely, "Ethics", "Ensuring a safe environment in gymnastics and protection of the participants' identity", "Mass media", "License", "Curriculum for professional training of coaches" were adopted, as well as the changes to the "Disciplinary Code" and "Technical regulations" were approved.

The date of the 12th General Meeting of the AGF, which will be held in early 2022, was set and its agenda was approved.

Moreover, the AGF’s plans for 2022 were discussed.