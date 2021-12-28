COVID-19 vaccination certificate to be termless after injecting vaccine booster dose - Assistant to Azerbaijani President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

After injecting the booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, the COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be termless, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

Will be updated