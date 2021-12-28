No person infected with omicron COVID-19 variant in Azerbaijan - acting health minister (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:19)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28

So far, no person has been infected with omicron COVID-19 variant in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani First Deputy Minister of Health, Acting Health Minister Teymur Musayev said, Trend reports.

“It has been observed in neighboring countries,” Musayev said. “The spread of omicron COVID-19 variant in Azerbaijan is a matter of time.”