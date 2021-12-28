Restrictive measures to be taken in case of spreading omicron COVID-19 variant – Azerbaijani acting health minister (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 17:47)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
The restrictive measures will have to be taken in case of spreading omicron COVID-19 variant, Azerbaijani First Deputy Minister of Health, Acting Health Minister Teymur Musayev said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on Dec. 28.
Musayev said that the penetration and spreading of the omicron in Azerbaijan is a matter of time.
"Presently, there is no need for restrictions," Musayev added.
