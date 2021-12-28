COVID-19 vaccination certificate to be termless after injecting vaccine booster dose - Assistant to Azerbaijani President (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

After injecting the booster (third) dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, the vaccination certificate will be termless from Feb. 15, 2022, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

“Perhaps, a restriction will be made even after a booster dose of the vaccine in the future,” Movsumov said.