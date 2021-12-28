Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva takes part in opening ceremony of another yard, renovated within "Our Yard" project (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28
Trend:
Another yard, renovated within the "Our yard" project of the IDEA Public Union, aimed at beatification of the yards which must be repaired, was commissioned for the Azerbaijani residents on December 28, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Restrictive measures to be taken in case of spreading omicron COVID-19 variant – Azerbaijani acting health minister (UPDATE)
Latest
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva takes part in opening ceremony of another yard, renovated within "Our Yard" project (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan to appeal to UNESCO for including samples of national cultural heritage into Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity
COVID-19 vaccination certificate to be termless after injecting vaccine booster dose - Assistant to Azerbaijani President
Restrictive measures to be taken in case of spreading omicron COVID-19 variant – Azerbaijani acting health minister
Board of Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev takes part in informal meeting of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg (PHOTO)
Pashinyan, his team understand: only way for Armenia is to normalize ties with Azerbaijan - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to loved ones of Russia's classicist of child and youth literature