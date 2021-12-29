AZAL announces up to 50% discount on tickets!
Azerbaijan Airlines announces a New Year promotion. Take advantage of a 50% discount when purchasing tickets from December 29 to December 31 for flights that will be operated from January 10 to March 6, 2022. The promotion applies to the following flights:
⠀
- Baku-Istanbul-Baku
- Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku
- Baku-London-Baku
- Baku-Dubai-Baku
- Baku-Mineralnye Vody-Baku
- Baku-Kuwait-Baku
- Baku-Jeddah-Baku
- Baku-Moscow-Baku
- Baku-Antalya-Baku
⠀
Note that the number of seats within the promotion is limited. Hurry up to book: www.azal.az.
