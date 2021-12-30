Bakcell talks its employee in Aghdam getting wounded from Armenia's shooting
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30
Trend:
The employee of Azerbaijan’s Bakcell company Anar Rahimli, wounded in Aghdam district [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of 2020 second Karabakh war] from the Armenian shooting, is receiving necessary medical care and nothing threatens his life, Trend reports citing the company.
"With great regret, we inform that the employees carrying out their official duties in the liberated Aghdam district came under fire from illegal Armenian armed formations. Bakcell carries out large-scale works aimed at providing the liberated territories with mobile communications, and the trip of our employees to Aghdam was connected with the installation of a mobile network,” the company said.
