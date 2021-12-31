Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30
Trend:
Some 28,059 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 31, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,641 citizens, the second one 3,109 citizens and the booster dose – 22,309.
Totally, up until now, 111,346,166 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,169,382 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,676,520 people - the second dose and 1,500,264 people booster dose.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at Autism Center constructed by Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva extends congratulations on Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev extends congratulations on Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year (PHOTO)
Vice Rector of Academic ADA University hosts "FemMUN 2021" Model United Nations Simulation Conference at closing ceremony (PHOTO)