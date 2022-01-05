Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation preparing for national competitions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) intends to host national competitions in various gymnastic disciplines in 2022, Trend reports referring to AGF’s website.

A number of local competitions in various kinds of sports, including gymnastics, scheduled for 2020-2021, have been postponed in Azerbaijan because of COVID-19.

The events are planned to be held upon the special permission of the Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

Four national competitions in various gymnastic disciplines are planned to be held in the National Gymnastics Arena during the first three months of the year.

The 18th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship in Tumbling and the 6th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship in Trampoline will be held on January 29, 2022.

The 27th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics will be held on February 24-25.

The 27th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship will be held on March 16.

The 6th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship in Women's Artistic Gymnastics, as well as 27th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship in Men's Artistic Gymnastics will be held on March 25-26.