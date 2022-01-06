Azerbaijan to build underway pedestrian crossings on its first toll highway
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The construction of Baku - Guba - border with Russia highway envisages the creation of over 60 underground pedestrian crossings, Anar Najafli, the spokesperson of the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, told Trend.
According to Najafli, this will be the first toll highway in Azerbaijan,
He noted that work on the construction of the highway continues.
"The road is being built in accordance with the first technical category. The construction of overhead pedestrian crossings on it isn’t planned. Underground pedestrian crossings on the road will be located every 1.5-2 kilometers," added the spokesperson.
