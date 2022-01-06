Azerbaijan confirms 584 more COVID-19 cases, 851 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 584 new COVID-19 cases, 851 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 619,502 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 603,906 of them have recovered, and 8,422 people have died. Currently, 7,174 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,044 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,911,227 tests have been conducted so far.
