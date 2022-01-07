Azerbaijan reveals several cases of damage to cultural monuments
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7
By Farid Zokhrabov, Trend:
Several cases related to construction work in the protected zone of monuments were identified and prevented in Azerbaijan during 2021, Trend referring to the speech of the head of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan Azad Jafarli during the press conference related to the activity results of the service in 2021 and the plans for 2022.
Deliberate damage or destruction of monuments related cases were addressed to law enforcement agencies - 7 cases, to local executive authorities – 12 cases.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Counter-terrorist operation continues and those who won’t surrender will be killed – Kazakh President
Important to understand why Kazakhstan missed secret preparation of militants for terrorist attacks - President Tokayev
President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to Chairman of United Russia Party about illegal visit of Russian MP to Karabakh
Tragic events in Kazakhstan expose problems with democracy and human rights in new way – President Tokayev
First largest and most modern veterinary clinic in S.Caucasus in Baku already receiving applications - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)