Azerbaijan's police detects abandoned missile systems in liberated Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Weapons and munitions abandoned by Armenian armed forces on their former military positions were found in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district [liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 2020 second Karabakh war], Barda district group of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry’s press service told Trend.

During the regular control-prophylactic measures, the police officers of the Fuzuli district detected two machine guns, two "Fagot" and “Cornet” anti-tank missile systems, four grenades, three clips for the automatic rifle, 18 shells of various types, and 317 cartridges of various calibers were found.