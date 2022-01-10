Azerbaijan's police detects abandoned missile systems in liberated Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Weapons and munitions abandoned by Armenian armed forces on their former military positions were found in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district [liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 2020 second Karabakh war], Barda district group of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry’s press service told Trend.
During the regular control-prophylactic measures, the police officers of the Fuzuli district detected two machine guns, two "Fagot" and “Cornet” anti-tank missile systems, four grenades, three clips for the automatic rifle, 18 shells of various types, and 317 cartridges of various calibers were found.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Security breach: UK-based Sikh body extends support to PM, says Punjab could have benefitted from Narendra Modi's visit
Turkish soldiers in prisoner of war camp on Nargin Island survived thanks to Azerbaijani Turks - Turkish Defense Minister
Turkey needs to return to Asia, but this does not mean that we will turn away from the West - Cavushoglu
SecGen and Commander of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces discuss deployment of peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry develops action plan to protect cultural property during armed conflicts