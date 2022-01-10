We were supposed to blow up Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline - testimony of Armenian citizens accused of terrorism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The criminal trial of two Armenian citizens accused of terrorism – Sargsyan Ishkhan Ashot and Rafaelyan Vladimir Otari continued today in the Sabunchi District Court of Baku, Trend reports.

At the trial, presided over by a judge of the Ganja Grave Crimes Court, Elmin Rustamov, the prosecutor announced the indictment.

According to the prosecution, on May 27, 2021, at about 03:00 am, the commander of the special operations intelligence group of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Sargsyan Ishkhan Ashoti, and military engineer Rafaelyan Vladimir Otari illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan in the direction of the Kalbajar region, where the units of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan were stationed, and mined the roads passing through the village of Yukhary Airim. These persons were detained at the crime scene. There were found and seized 23 mines of the "TM 62-m" and "E-00-M" types on them.

Sargsyan and Rafaelyan were charged with terrorism, illegal border crossing, committing an act of sabotage and unlawful firearm shipment.

At the court session, witnesses were cross-examined.

The judicial trial will continue on January 24.