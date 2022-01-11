Azerbaijani serviceman killed as result of Armenia’s provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

On January 11, the Azerbaijan Army’s long-term active military serviceman, soldier Ayaz Nazarov became martyr as a result of provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Kalbajar region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"As a result of relevant measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the opposing side was suppressed. The Armenian military-political leadership bears full responsibility for the occurred tension," the ministry said.