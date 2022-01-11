Azerbaijan shares data on number of coronavirus vaccines to be delivered to country in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

The number of vaccine doses to be delivered to Azerbaijan during 2022 has been announced, Trend reports.

The statement of the State Agency on Compulsory Health Insurance notes that according to the approved agreement, in 2022 a total of 3,280,000 doses of vaccine are scheduled to deliver to Azerbaijan.

Currently, Coronavac, Sputnik V, and Pfizer vaccines are used in Azerbaijan for vaccination against COVID-19.