Four people detained in Azerbaijan for entering liberated lands without permission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Four people were detained in Azerbaijan for entering the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, without permission, Trend reports citing the Barda district group of the press service of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

According to the message, the police officers and servicemen of the internal troops are taking necessary and urgent measures to suppress attempts of entering the liberated lands which were not completely cleared of mines and explosive devices.

“As a result of the measures taken by the employees of the Jabrayil district police department, four people were detained for entering the territory of the district without permission, bypassing the checkpoints,” the message said.

According to the message, the investigative bodies identified the violators. These are residents of Goranboy district.

“According to the relevant article of the Code of Administrative Offenses, the protocols were drawn up and sent to the district court,” the message said.