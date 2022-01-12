Azerbaijan confirms 645 more COVID-19 cases, 577 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 645 new COVID-19 cases, 577 patients have recovered, and nine patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 622,881 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 60,888 of them have recovered, and 8,480 people have died. Currently, 7,513 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,746 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,968,349 tests have been conducted so far.