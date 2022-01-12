Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

Some 31,455 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 12, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,885 citizens, the second one 3,768 citizens and the booster dose – 24,802.

Totally, up until now, 11,562,620 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,190,347 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,703,255 people - the second dose and 1,669,018 people booster dose.