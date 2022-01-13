Azerbaijan announces tender for opening new radio channel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A tender for opening a new radio channel has been announced in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the relevant decision of the National Television and Radio Council.

The tender has been announced for the opening of a radio channel at a frequency of 107.0 MHz in the city of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula and will last from January 17 to February 17.