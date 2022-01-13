Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

Some 29, 887 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,678 citizens, the second dose was injected 3,158 citizens, and the booster dose to 24,051.

Totally, up until now, 11,592,507 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,193,025 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,706,413 people - the second dose and 1,693,069 people booster dose.