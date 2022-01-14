Azerbaijan to open DOST center in Shusha by end of 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

The center of the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security DOST is planned to be opened in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city in December 2022, Seymur Aliyev, deputy chairman of the board of DOST agency, said, Trend reports on Jan. 14.

Aliyev added that the centers of the DOST agency operate almost everywhere throughout Baku.

“DOST center № 5 is planned to be opened in Baku this year,” the deputy chairman said.

“As we know, first, the natives will return to Aghali village of Zangilan district in Karabakh region,” Aliyev said. “A special concept of "smart" DOST agency is planned to be implemented there as part of the concept of this village.”

“The new DOST centers are planned to be opened in Barda, Guba, Sabirabad and Ganja,” Aliyev said.

The mission of the DOST Agency is to improve the welfare of the population, to increase public care for vulnerable groups and to use innovative solutions to achieve this goal.