Azerbaijan confirms 1,614 more COVID-19 cases, 610 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,614 new COVID-19 cases, 610 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 632,034 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 611,766 of them have recovered, and 8,597 people have died. Currently, 11,671 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,846 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,056,428 tests have been conducted so far.
