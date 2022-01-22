Azerbaijani chess player continues to lead in Tata Steel Masters tournament
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22
Trend:
On January 22, Wijk aan Zee (Netherlands) hosted games within the seventh round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament, Trend reports.
Representative of Azerbaijan Shakhriyar Mammadyarov played a draw with Hungarian grandmaster Richard Rapport.
After seven rounds Mamedyarov is leading with 4.5 points. In second place is the reigning world champion Norwegian Magnus Carlsen.
The round-robin tournament consists of 13 rounds. 14 chess players take part in the tournament.
