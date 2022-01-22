Azerbaijani chess player continues to lead in Tata Steel Masters tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

On January 22, Wijk aan Zee (Netherlands) hosted games within the seventh round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament, Trend reports.

Representative of Azerbaijan Shakhriyar Mammadyarov played a draw with Hungarian grandmaster Richard Rapport.

After seven rounds Mamedyarov is leading with 4.5 points. In second place is the reigning world champion Norwegian Magnus Carlsen.

The round-robin tournament consists of 13 rounds. 14 chess players take part in the tournament.