Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23
Trend:
Some 31,667 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,250 citizens, the second one - 2,878 citizens and the booster dose – 25,539.
Totally, up until now, 11,845,510 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,217,380 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,732,155 people - the second dose while 1,895,975 people – the third dose.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
World Bank Lauds India's Covid Vaccination efforts but says reaching next billion 'could be challenging'
I do hope that post-war period will open new opportunities for whole region - President Ilham Aliyev
Confident that Iranian companies will begin to work actively in liberated lands in near future - President Ilham Aliyev
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company turns on all "North-East-South of Kazakhstan" transmission lines
President Ilham Aliyev presents Istiglal Order to Chairperson of Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces of Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds videoconference meeting with Iranian minister (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Fatma Sattarova on 100th birthday anniversary (PHOTO)