Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

Some 31,667 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,250 citizens, the second one - 2,878 citizens and the booster dose – 25,539.

Totally, up until now, 11,845,510 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,217,380 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,732,155 people - the second dose while 1,895,975 people – the third dose.