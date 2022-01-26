‘Nar’ takes the title of Azerbaijan champion (PHOTO)

Beating all its rivels at Brain Ring 2021, ‘Nar’ team became the champion of Azerbaijan. 16 teams, including 6 universities and 6 regional teams of Azerbaijan, competed hard for 4 months. In the final round, ‘Nar’ faced the team ‘Bridge’, the owner of the ‘Bilik’ Cup, and won the competition.

Chief Executive Officer of Azerfon LLC met with the members of the victorious team and congratulated them: ‘The selection of the Nar team as the absolute champion was due to your determination, knowledge and quick thinking. We are proud of the achievements of such educated youth and wish you great success’.

Notably, the intellectual competition ‘Brain Ring’ is one of the projects implemented within the corporate social responsibility strategy of Nar to contribute to the development of science and education. The mobile operator has been supporting this competition for 9 years. For detailed information about Nar's social projects, please visit http://www.nar.az.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8780 base stations, covering 91% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.