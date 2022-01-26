Azerbaijan confirms 3,192 more COVID-19 cases, 1,259 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 3,192 new COVID-19 cases, 1,259 patients have recovered, and 18 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 640,148 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 619,050 of them have recovered, and 8,650 people have died. Currently, 12,448 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,544 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,094,493 tests have been conducted so far.
