Azerbaijani gymnast to participate in Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Magsudova will represent the country at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup will be held on February 12-13 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Some 63 athletes from 14 countries are expected to take part in the first international competitions to be organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022.

The competitions are planned to be held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.

The competitions will be broadcast live on the Idman TV channel.