Turkish Airlines' Chairman of the Board of Directors resigns
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27
Trend:
Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee Ilker Ayci has resigned from his position, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media outlets.
His position was taken by Ahmet Bolat, who previously served in Turkish Airlines as Deputy Director for Investment and Technology.
