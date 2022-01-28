Tractor hits mine in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28
Trend:
A tractor was blown up by a mine in Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli district, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.
According to the agency the regional prosecutor's office received information about a tractor destroyed by a mine explosion during sowing in the territory of the liberated Uchbulag village of the Fuzuli region.
There were no casualties as a result of the incident.
The prosecutor's office of the Fuzuli district is investigating the incident.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's Agency for State Support to NGOs, Turkey's Ministry of Interior sign memorandum of co-op (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund to help businesses create corporate governance mechanisms
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Kazakhstan on election as chairman of Nur Otan party
Nur Otan party should be led by person who was nominated and supported by it in presidential election - Nazarbayev
We'll return to issue of expediency of my further chairmanship in Nur Otan after some time - Tokayev
New opportunities for cooperation arose in region after end of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan – President Ilham Aliyev