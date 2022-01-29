Azerbaijan announces launch of new multi-brand car service center - Motor House (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Motor House provides repair services for multi-brand and commercial passenger cars, as well as electric vehicles and motorcycles, Trend reports.

The car service department is fitted with the latest equipment. In addition, workers of auto service centers are specialists with international certification. Each member of the staff has been trained and internationally certified. The training is both theoretical and practical.

The main project of the car service center was set up on the basis of the joint work of German and Turkish engineers. Every detail of the project rests on the German-Turkish experience and standards.

The main goal of launching the Motor House brand is to introduce standards in the field of car maintenance throughout the country, create a franchise system for the first time in this area in many cities of Azerbaijan and beyond, increase the number of branches, and train qualified personnel in technical support.

The daily service capacity of the car service center reaches approximately 200-250 cars, and a guarded parking zone is provided for 200 cars.

The center's services include current repair work, diagnostics, electrical work, engine repair, gearboxes, painting and other works.

A new product is also introduced on the market in order to help drivers. This is a mobile Auto Ambulance car repair service. This service covers current repairs, electrical work, and mechanical work. Auto Ambulance operates around the clock.

The basic idea of this project is reflected in the state program on road safety in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2023.

As noted in the state program, high-quality repair of vehicles, timely maintenance and proper commissioning of cars, a high level of knowledge of specialists in this area ultimately ensure the safe movement of vehicles on the roads.