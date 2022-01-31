Azerbaijan considers expanding pedestrian zones in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31
Trend:
A project of creating new pedestrian zones has been presented in Azerbaijan’s Baku city, Trend reports with reference to the Baku Transport Agency.
According to the message, the project envisages expansion of the existing pedestrian zone covering the center of Baku. For this purpose, some streets around the Fountain Square are planned to be made completely pedestrian.
“The creation of pedestrian zones is important especially in terms of improving the socio-economic environment of the capital,” the message said. “This practice is widely used in modern cities.”
