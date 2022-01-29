Winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline and Tumbling among juniors, adults - award ceremony (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The ceremony of awarding the winners and medalists of the 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline, as well as the 18th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Tumbling among pre-juniors and adults was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

In the "juniors" age category in trampoline among boys, Magsud Magsudov took first place with a score of 56.410 points, Nijat Mirzayev - second place with 53.240 points, and Mehdi Aliyev - third place with 50.110 points. Magsud Magsudov and Nijat Mirzayev represented the Baku Gymnastics School, while Mehdi Aliyev - "Ojag" sports club.

In the "juniors" age category in trampoline among girls, Shafiga Gurbanova took the first step of the podium with a score of 44.760 points, Ayan Shabanova took the second place (43.880 points), and Duyghu Alizade - the third place (39.810 points). Gurbanova and Shabanova represented the Baku Gymnastics School, while Alizade - "Ojag" sports club.

A pupil of the Baku Gymnastics School Seljan Magsudova with a score of 53.670 points performed in the "adult" age category in trampoline among women.

Totally, in the championship and competition, 34 athletes participated in trampoline jumping and 20 gymnasts – in tumbling.

At the trampoline tournament in the individual program, athletes performed in the age categories "kids" (born in 2015), "children" (2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (2010-2011), "juniors" (2006-2009) and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

In tumbling competitions, athletes competed in the following age categories: "children" (2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (2010-2011), "juniors" (2006-2009) and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

With these competitions, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation opened the season of local tournaments after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events are being held upon special permission of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, and in accordance with the rules of quarantine regime, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, as well as without spectators.