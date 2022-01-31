New national action plan being prepared for women in Azerbaijan - assistant to first VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Women were involved in the effective solution of problems after the war, and Azerbaijan is ready to create all conditions in this direction, Elchin Amirbayov, assistant to the country's first vice-president, said, Trend reports.

Amirbayov made the remark at a conference entitled "Women, peace, and security: the role of women in post-conflict recovery", organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations together with the UN Office in Azerbaijan.

The official noted that Azerbaijan is successfully implementing infrastructure projects.

"We have faced serious problems in the field of mine clearance. This work continues with the support of the UN and other donors," he also said. "The Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency must clear 10,000 square kilometers of land from mines with the help of other relevant structures."

According to him, in every war, conflict is different from each other.

"It’s difficult to talk about a unified approach to all issues. Taking into account the new situation for women at the national level, a national action plan is being prepared," added Amirbayov.