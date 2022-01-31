Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health shares most common symptoms of Omicron COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31
Trend:
Symptoms of Omicron strain of COVID-19 are often similar to those of an acute respiratory infection, Deputy Director General of the Republican Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health Afag Aliyeva said, Trend reports citing the ministry.
According to her, unlike other varieties of coronavirus infection, the new strain mainly attacks the upper respiratory tract, while affecting the lungs less.
"The most common symptoms of the Omicron strain are headache, runny nose and sore throat. In addition, infected people complain of fatigue, fever, body aches, and night sweats," Aliyeva added.
