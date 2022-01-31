Booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine increases protection against Omicron strain for elders - Azerbaijan's Health Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Trend:

A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine increases protection against the Omicron strain of coronavirus by 95 percent for people aged 50 years and over, Deputy Director General of the Republican Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology under the Health Ministry Afag Aliyeva said, Trend reports.

According to her, protection against coronavirus infection is provided by antibodies formed after vaccination.

“At the same time, the booster dose reduces the risk of hospitalization of those infected with the Omicron strain by 88 percent. Studies have shown that the incubation period for the new COVID-19 strain is shorter, but the risk of re-infection with Omicron is several times higher than of the Delta variety of coronavirus. It is important to inject a second dose of the vaccine or get vaccinated five months after recovery with a booster dose,” Aliyeva said.

According to Decree No. 419 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the "COVID-19 vaccine certificate" expiring after six months of receiving the second dose of the vaccine will not be valid from February 15.

She noted that, in addition, it is necessary to follow the rules of a special quarantine regime, which include social distance, use of masks, and hand hygiene," Aliyeva said.