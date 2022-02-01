Azerbaijan confirms 5,223 more COVID-19 cases, 2,319 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 5,223 new COVID-19 cases, 2,319 patients have recovered, and 21 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 663,693 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 627,342 of them have recovered, and 8,755 people have died. Currently, 27,596 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,945 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,172,333 tests have been conducted so far.