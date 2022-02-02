Azerbaijan’s national U-18 football team infected with COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

The Azerbaijan national U-18 football team has been infected with COVID-19, Trend reports.

Six football players Adam Topalov, Hamzali Mikayilov, Eshgin Ahmadov, Hajiali Shiraliyev, Murad Mammadov, Sanan Aghalarov, one coach Aslan Karimov and administrator Ehtiram Abbasov have been infected.

In this regard, the training camp and the trip of the team were cancelled.

The Azerbaijan national U-18 football team was supposed to take part in the international tournament, to be held in Minsk from February 3 through February 14.