AFFA talks teams to play in Azerbaijan Premier League
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2
Trend:
Some 10 teams will play in the 2022-2023 Azerbaijan Premier League, Executive Vice-President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) Elkhan Mammadov said at the AFFA report conference, Trend reports.
Mammadov said that this plan will be implemented if there are no force majeure circumstances.
Presently, eight teams play in the Azerbaijan Premier League.
