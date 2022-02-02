ANAMA talks explosion in Azerbaijan's Yevlakh district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has spread information about the explosion in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh district, Trend reports.

“On February 1, 2022, an explosion of ammunition occurred near the Shurabad village, Yevlakh district. A local resident Ismayil Mikayilov (born in 1996), who was engaged in household work on the area, died as a result of the explosion,” the statement said.

According to the information, the explosive devices found by the Agency on the territory belonged to the category of cluster munitions.

The National Agency for Mine Action notes that during the 44-day war, the Armenian Armed Forces repeatedly used these munitions both on the battlefield and against Azerbaijan's civilian population. The use of weapons prohibited by international conventions confirms the gross violation of the norms of international law by Armenia. A large number of explosives of this type have been found and defused during demining operations in the liberated territories. In war-affected areas, the Agency regularly conducts mine awareness activities. To this end, educational work is being carried out among rural residents.

The Agency for Mine Action once again appealed to citizens not to touch unknown objects, and not to visit territories that could be dangerous in the context of a mine threat. If suspicious objects are found, it is necessary to report to the services "102" and "112".