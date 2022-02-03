Azerbaijan finds more cluster bombs at scene of explosion in Yevlakh – ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

The Azerbaijani Interior Ministry has spread the information about an explosion in Yevlakh district, in which a shepherd was killed, Trend reports.

According to the message, the appropriate measures were taken in connection with the incident in which a resident of Dashkesan district Ismayil Mikayilov was killed on February 1 in Shirinbulag pasture in Aran settlement of Yevlakh district. Mikayilov was killed as a result of an explosion of a fragment of a cluster bomb used by Armenia during the second Karabakh war.

“While inspecting the scene, employees of the Yevlakh district police department and the district prosecutor's office found and defused 17 more unexploded cluster bombs,” the Interior Ministry said.