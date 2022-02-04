Baku Higher Oil School hosts trainings on renewable energy sources (PHOTO)

A five-day training on renewable energy sources has been held at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). The training was conducted by the Environmental Research Center on the initiative of BHOS. The training was attended by teachers from Baku Higher Oil School, Baku Engineering University, as well as representatives of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy.

At the ceremony of awarding certificates to the training participants, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov said that against the backdrop of the rapidly developing renewable energy sector in the world, the university joins global trends and begins the education process in this area, and the training is the beginning of this process. The rector noted that BHOS plans to do a lot of work in the direction of training specialists in the field of renewable energy sources and that in the near future the university will establish cooperation with European universities in this field. Within the framework of cooperation, specialists will do internships at European universities and master's programs will be launched at BHOS. Elmar Gasimov also noted that BHOS will cooperate in this area with the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy.

“The use of renewable energy sources is important for preventing a global environmental crisis. Renewable energy sources could also serve as an alternative to depleted resources. Oil companies are already investing in this area and taking steps to develop it. Azerbaijan also has big plans for the use of renewable energy sources. The implementation of large-scale projects has begun in this area. We attach great importance to the training of specialists who will work on these projects. We plan to organize internships for teachers and students at newly created wind and solar power plants, as well as to employ university graduates by involving them in the implementation of these projects,” the rector said.

Elmar Gasimov also added that BHOS will soon become one of the leading universities in the field of training specialists in renewable energy sources.

Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy Tabriz Ammayev spoke about the potential of Azerbaijan's renewable energy sources, the work done and planned. He said that by 2030, it is planned to increase the investment potential of renewable energy in the country's total energy balance up to 30%. The head of the agency noted that the liberated territories will become a green energy zone and that green energy has been declared one of the country's national priorities. Tabriz Ammayev stressed the importance of strengthening local human resources for the successful implementation of large-scale activities in the field of renewable energy. He added that the agency is interested in cooperation with Baku Higher Oil School and is ready to provide the necessary support in training specialists.

Head of the Environmental Research Center, coordinator of the training program Rovshan Abbasov thanked the BHOS leadership for the initiative to organize the training and called this training a big step forward in the field of renewable energy. He stressed the importance of training specialists in renewable energy sources for Azerbaijan, which has great potential in this area.

At the end of the event, the training participants were presented with certificates.