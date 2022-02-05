Azerbaijan's MoD appeals to relatives, friends of servicemen
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5
Trend:
Given the high rate of COVID-19 infection, meetings of servicemen of the Azerbaijani army with their relatives and friends are temporarily prohibited, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.
“In order to protect the health of military personnel and prevent the risk of infection with coronavirus, we encourage families and relatives of military personnel not to come to military units and not to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which will take place on February 6," the ministry stated.
The ministry also called on citizens to treat the measures of medical support taken in Azerbaijan's army with understanding, and strictly observe the quarantine regime.
