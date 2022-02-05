Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5
Trend:
Some 36,448 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on February 5, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,098 citizens, the second one - 2,025 citizens and the booster dose – 31,325.
Totally, up until now, 12,186,279 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,245,925 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,750,763 people - the second dose while 2,189,591 people – the booster dose.
