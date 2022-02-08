Azerbaijan always respects its historical and cultural heritage - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture has issued a statement in connection with the recent information in some biased foreign media outlets, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

"Azerbaijan always respects its historical and cultural heritage regardless of its religious and ethnic origin," the message said. "This approach also applies to the historical and cultural heritage in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation."

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani officials have reiterated that the historical and religious monuments located in the liberated territories belong to the Azerbaijani heritage and their protection is Azerbaijan’s responsibility.

"The large-scale restoration and construction of two Christian churches in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha city along with mosques can be mentioned as an example," the message said. "Azerbaijan, as opposed to Armenia, does not make religious and ethnic distinctions in its historical and cultural heritage and is committed to its obligations under international conventions, including the 1954 Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict (1954 Hague Convention)."

According to the message, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture is currently monitoring the territories liberated from occupation.

"As for the ancient Albanian heritage in the liberated territories of the country, a working group was created, local and foreign experts were involved to conduct the appropriate monitoring," the ministry said. "In case of revealing falsifications, this will be indicated in the documents and presented to the international community consisting of the international experts. The change in the ownership of the historical and cultural heritage, its origin is contrary to the provisions of the 1954 Hague Convention."